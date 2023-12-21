Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issue yellow warning for severe weather
Leeds is set for increasingly strong winds throughout Thursday with a yellow weather warning issued.
and live on Freeview channel 276
After a somewhat wet evening and night on Wednesday, the rain is set to clear up into Thursday (December 21) morning, leaving a dry and at times sunny day.
But while the weather remain dry, strong winds up to around 25mph throughout most of the day and gusts exceeding 50mph are expected.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across most of the UK, including across Leeds, with risks of disruption to traffic and transportation.
The warning is in place from midnight and is set to expire at 9pm tonight.
Here's the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Thursday, December 21, as provided by the Met Office:
- 6am – 11C, overcast - gusts up to 48mph
- 7am – 11C, overcast - gusts up to 51mph
- 8am – 11C, cloudy - gusts up to 50mph
- 9am – 11C, light rain - gusts up to 48mph
- 10am – 11C, cloudy - gusts up to 49mph
- 11am – 11C, sunny intervals - gusts up to 47mph
- 12pm – 11C, cloudy - gusts up to 47mph
- 1pm – 10C, cloudy - gusts up to 46mph
- 2pm – 10C, light shower - gusts up to 42mph
- 3pm – 10C, light shower - gusts up to 39mph
- 4pm – 9C, cloudy - gusts up to 37mph
- 5pm – 8C, partly cloudy - gusts up to 34 mph
- 6pm – 8C, partly cloudy - gusts up to 31mph
- 7pm – 8C, partly cloudy - gusts up to 30mph
- 8pm – 8C, cloudy - gusts up to 30mph
- 9pm – 8C, cloudy - gusts up to 29mph
- 10pm – 8C, cloudy - gusts up to 31mph
- 11pm – 8C, cloudy - gusts up to 31mph