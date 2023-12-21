Leeds is set for increasingly strong winds throughout Thursday with a yellow weather warning issued.

After a somewhat wet evening and night on Wednesday, the rain is set to clear up into Thursday (December 21) morning, leaving a dry and at times sunny day.

But while the weather remain dry, strong winds up to around 25mph throughout most of the day and gusts exceeding 50mph are expected.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office for Leeds with strong winds arriving in the region on Thursday. Photo: Simon Hulme.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across most of the UK, including across Leeds, with risks of disruption to traffic and transportation.

The warning is in place from midnight and is set to expire at 9pm tonight.

Here's the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds on Thursday, December 21, as provided by the Met Office: