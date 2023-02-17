A number of residents have shared pictures of trees blocking the roads, with First buses issuing a warning to say that Wykebeck Valley Road had been blocked by a tree and services were being diverted as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have also taken to social media to share pictures of trees blocking the way on Hill Top Road, Scott Hall Road and Shadwell Road.

Vanessa Hargreaves shared this picture from Hill Top Road in Leeds, urging others to avoid the road if possible.

The Met Office warned that Storm Otto will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of this morning, likely bringing gusts in excess of 75mph to some northern areas.