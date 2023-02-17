News you can trust since 1890
Storm Otto: Shocking pictures show trees blocking the roads across Leeds as 50mph winds cause havoc

Pictures of trees blocking the roads across Leeds have been shared as Storm Otto causes chaos in the city.

By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:16am

Wind gusts of over 50mph have been battering the city today (Friday) and a yellow weather warning from the Met Office remains in place until 2pm. The severe weather has resulted in disruption on the train lines and at Leeds Bradford Airport and caused power cuts across Leeds.

A number of residents have shared pictures of trees blocking the roads, with First buses issuing a warning to say that Wykebeck Valley Road had been blocked by a tree and services were being diverted as a result.

Residents have also taken to social media to share pictures of trees blocking the way on Hill Top Road, Scott Hall Road and Shadwell Road.

Vanessa Hargreaves shared this picture from Hill Top Road in Leeds, urging others to avoid the road if possible.

The Met Office warned that Storm Otto will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of this morning, likely bringing gusts in excess of 75mph to some northern areas.

Sophie Parvaneh shared this picture of a tree blocking the road on Shadwell Road, just up from Moortown Park.
