With wind gusts of over 75mph from Storm Otto causing disruption across Leeds and the north of England, an object has become caught on the overhead electric wires at Leeds that has resulted in all lines being blocked.A spokesperson for Northern Rail said: “Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 10am.”

They also said that there is “tarpaulin on the line at the West end of Leeds”.

Among the services affected are Leeds to Doncaster, Sheffield, Carlisle, Skipton, Bradford, Harrogate, Manchester, Wigan, Morecambe and Knottingley.

All services have been halted at Leeds station

Northern Rail also reported earlier that due to an obstruction on the track between Leeds and Bradford Interchange some lines were blocked, but this has now been removed and lines are reopening.