Northern Powergrid has reported power cuts across the Leeds area and Northern Rail has issued a statement saying that all lines have been blocked at Leeds Station due to an object being caught in the electric wires.

It comes as the Met Office warns that Storm Otto will move across the north of England from this morning (Friday) and into the afternoon, with gusts in excess of 75mph in some regions.

For the latest updates in Leeds as the storm continues, follow our live blog below:

Strong wind gusts are expected in Leeds throughout Friday morning and into the afternoon.