Storm Otto: Live as all train lines blocked in Leeds as huge 50mph wind gusts batter the region and cause power cuts
Disruption is being felt across Leeds as heavy winds of over 50mph batter the region.
Northern Powergrid has reported power cuts across the Leeds area and Northern Rail has issued a statement saying that all lines have been blocked at Leeds Station due to an object being caught in the electric wires.
It comes as the Met Office warns that Storm Otto will move across the north of England from this morning (Friday) and into the afternoon, with gusts in excess of 75mph in some regions.
For the latest updates in Leeds as the storm continues, follow our live blog below:
Key Events
Northern Power has issued an update saying that 90 homes in the LS16 area in North Leeds have been affected by a power cut. It adds that it does not expect the power to be returned to these homes until 7.30pm.
Northern Rail has said that due to an object being caught in the overhead electric wires at Wakefield Westgate all lines are blocked.
This means that services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or diverted.
National Powergrid has also stated that properties in the LS2 6 postcode area - which includes Bramham and Clifford - are being affected by powercuts.
Northern Rail has stated that due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires at Leeds all lines are blocked. A spokesperson said: “Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 09am.”