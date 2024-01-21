Very strong winds are expected tonight as Storm Isha is set to hit Leeds.

As another named storm is set to hit Leeds with wet and very windy conditions on Sunday (January 21) evening, the Met Office warns of "danger to life" with an amber weather warning in place.

Storm Isha reached Leeds at around lunchtime, building in strength into the evening as winds are expected to reach above 50mph.

Storm Isha will bring wet and very windy conditions to Leeds on Sunday evening. Photo: Simon Hulme

Forecasters are predicting the wind will bring a good chance of power cuts, damage to buildings and disruption to road, rail and air traffic.

The amber warning is in place from 6pm today and will stay in place for 12 hours, until 6am on Monday (January 22).

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday. The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.

“In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations. As the storm starts to move away on Monday morning very strong winds will also develop in the far southeast of England, bringing the risk of 70-80mph gusts here too in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority.”

Northern Powergrid have been preparing its customers on how to be prepared for power cuts - and what to do if they get one.

A spokesperson said: "Storm Isha has the potential to have an impact on the electricity network, so there is a possibility that there could be disruption to power supplies.

"If needed, Northern Powergrid will continue to keep customers updated via their website, social media channels and via text message.

"Our teams are on standby and are ready to support customers if the strong winds impact the electricity network."

From 4pm on Tuesday (January 23), a yellow weather warning for wind is in place until noon the following day with winds between 30 and 50mph overnight.

Here is the hour-by-hour overnight forecast in Leeds: