A weather alert has been upgraded for parts of Leeds, with the Met Office warning of "danger to life" as Storm Isha hits.

The warning for wind has now been upgraded from yellow to amber in the north of the city, where gusts are set to reach up to 50mph.

Forecasters predict travel disruption, with journeys by road and rail likely to be affected.

There is a good chance that power cuts will occur, the Met Office adds, as well as damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. Some roads and bridges are likely to close, and injuries and danger to life is likely.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind and rain in Leeds as Storm Isha hits (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

The amber warning is in place from 6pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday and covers areas including Wetherby, Alwoodley, Horsforth, Harewood and Leeds Bradford Airport.

Planes are likely to be delayed or cancelled, the weather experts said.

Across the whole of Leeds, a yellow warning for wind is in place from noon on Sunday to noon on Monday.

Northern Powergrid said it is preparing its customers on how to be prepared for power cuts - and what to do if they get one.

A spokesperson said: "Storm Isha has the potential to have an impact on the electricity network, so there is a possibility that there could be disruption to power supplies.

"If needed, Northern Powergrid will continue to keep customers updated via their website, social media channels and via text message.