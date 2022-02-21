Storm Franklin: Live updates as strong winds hit Leeds and rail passengers advised not to travel
Strong winds are continuing to batter Leeds this morning as Storm Franklin continues to wreak havoc on the city's transport links.
A yellow weather warning for high winds remains in place across the city.
Meanwhile passengers travelling in and out of Leeds station are being advised not to travel this morning as lengthy delays and cancellations to services remain likely.
Flood warnings also remain in place after the River Aire burst its banks last night resulting in homes in Wortley being flooded.
Last updated: Monday, 21 February, 2022, 07:39
Bus routes being impacted by flooding
Due to River Wharfe bursting banks, service from Otley will be continuing along Bradford Road
Leeds station flooding update
Passengers travelling in and out of Leeds station are being advised not to travel this morning as lengthy delays and cancellations to services remain likely.
Northern are reporting that the Leeds and Shipley line is blocked; affecting services at Leeds, Skipton, Ilkey and Bradford Forster Square.
LNER services running between Bradford Forster Square and London Kings Cross will be started from Leeds due to the flooding on the line near Shipley.
Rail replacement bus services will be provided for customers at Bradford and Shipley to connect them with the next available service at Leeds.
Met Office latest
Headline:
Early showers clearing to sunny spells. Strong winds gradually easing.
Today:
Windy at first, with blustery showers easing away southeast by mid-morning. A largely fine day follows with good spells of sunshine. Winds only gradually easing through the day. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Tonight:
Cold evening, perhaps brief frost before milder air gradually spreads east overnight. Cloud thickening after midnight with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle possible, mainly across western hills. Minimum temperature 1 °C.