Storm Eunice Leeds: Latest hour-by-hour forecast including when winds will be strongest
Weather warnings have been put in place as Storm Eunice brings severe gales to potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.
Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.
One person, in Co Wexford, Ireland, was killed by a falling free, while a member of the public suffered “serious injuries” after being struck by debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames.
Tens of thousands of homes remain without power, and the transport network remains severely impacted.
In Leeds, a yellow weather warning is in place.
This is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds as of 5.30pm on Friday, February 18.
6pm
A 30 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of 55 mph.
7pm
Heavy rain with winds of 47 mph.
8pm
Heavy rain shower and winds of 39 mph.
9pm
Heavy rain and winds of 39 mph.
10pm
Rain and winds of 36 mph.
11pm
Heavy rain shower and winds of 39 mph.
12am
Rain and winds of 34 mph.
1am
No rain but winds of 38 mph.
2am
No rain but winds of 39 mph.
3am
No rain but winds of 38 mph.
4am
No rain but winds of 36 mph.
5am
Rain and winds of 34 mph.
6am
No rain and winds of 33 mph.
7am
No rain and winds of 27 mph.
8am
No rain and winds of 24 mph.
9am
No rain and winds of 23 mph.
10am
No rain and winds of 25 mph.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.