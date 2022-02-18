Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.

One person, in Co Wexford, Ireland, was killed by a falling free, while a member of the public suffered “serious injuries” after being struck by debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames.

Tens of thousands of homes remain without power, and the transport network remains severely impacted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Eunice Leeds: Latest hour-by-hour forecast including when winds will be strongest.

In Leeds, a yellow weather warning is in place.

This is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds as of 5.30pm on Friday, February 18.

6pm

A 30 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of 55 mph.

7pm

Heavy rain with winds of 47 mph.

8pm

Heavy rain shower and winds of 39 mph.

9pm

Heavy rain and winds of 39 mph.

10pm

Rain and winds of 36 mph.

11pm

Heavy rain shower and winds of 39 mph.

12am

Rain and winds of 34 mph.

1am

No rain but winds of 38 mph.

2am

No rain but winds of 39 mph.

3am

No rain but winds of 38 mph.

4am

No rain but winds of 36 mph.

5am

Rain and winds of 34 mph.

6am

No rain and winds of 33 mph.

7am

No rain and winds of 27 mph.

8am

No rain and winds of 24 mph.

9am

No rain and winds of 23 mph.

10am

No rain and winds of 25 mph.