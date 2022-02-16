Storm Dudley live updates: Leeds rail services disrupted as Met Office issues weather warnings for strong winds
Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for Leeds today as Storm Dudley is forecast to hit the UK with strong winds of up to 70mph in inland areas.
A yellow weather warning indicating likely travel disruption and possible power cuts comes into effect from 1pm, before the warning is upgraded at 2pm to the amber level where injuries and danger to life are likely as a result of the very strong winds expected. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates throughout the day.
Storm Dudley: Live updates as Leeds rail services disrupted by strong winds
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, 13:06
Storm Dudley moving in from the Atlantic
The Met Office has shared this visual update of the storm’s progress.
Leeds vaccination centre closing due to high winds
The Elland Road NHS vaccination centre is going to be closed tomorrow and on Friday due to the weather warnings in place. They’re contacting people who were booked in for jabs and will help them to rearrange their appointments.
M62 among routes of ‘particular concern’ for Highways England
National Highways is urging drivers to take care on the region’s roads as winds pick up this afternoon.
It says of particular concern are the Humber Bridge, where westerly winds are expected to be in excess of 60mph overnight and into Thursday morning.
It’s also shared concerns about roads around Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle and Middlesbrough which are all expected to see gusts over 60mph.
The M6 and A1 are also likely to suffer from considerable cross wind.
Winds are expected to gradually moderate through the course of Thursday.
It says there is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over onL
- M62 J18 - J27 Between Manchester and Leeds
- M62 J23-J25 Huddersfield to Brighouse
- M62 J31-J32 Normanton to Pontefract
- M62 J35a-J36 Rawcliffe Bridge, M18 interchange to J36 Goole
- M62 J36-J37 River Ouse / Ouse Bridge
- A1(M) J47-J49 Between A59 Knaresborough and A168 Dishforth
Wind speeds topping 60mph recorded in West Yorkshire
Gusts of 66mph have been recorded at Emley Moor in West Yorkshire this morning, with potential for even stronger winds this afternoon.
A Met Office amber warning for the region is expected to last from 2pm to midnight.
Heavy showers are expected throughout the afternoon, with snow on high ground in some parts of the North.
Tomorrow is expected to offer some respite for most, but Storm Eunice is predicted to be even more challenging for many when it lands on Friday.
Another amber warning has been issued, with the potential for stronger winds, and predictions that gusts could top 90mph in the South West and South Wales.
Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “We are looking at particularly stormy period right now, with two named storms coming through one after the other.
“This sort of weather set-up is typical for the UK in the winter, with low pressure coming in from the west, driven by the jet stream.”
She said the forecast after Storm Eunice continued to look unsettled with the potential for more wet and windy conditions over the weekend and the start of next week.
What to do if there's a powercut
With power cuts likely in some areas today, Northern Powergrid has pledged to apply lessons learned from Storm Arwen in relation to keeping customers updated.
It has, however, warned that in the early stages of outages they will be unable to give precise estimates of restoration until damage has been properly accessed.
Storm Dudley: What to do if you have a power cut during the storm and how long could it last
Northern Powergrid is reassuring customers that teams are ready to respond should Storms Dudley and Eunice have an impact on the network.
Leeds rail services disrupted
We’ve already seen disruption to Leeds rail services this morning due to damage to overhead cables, with Northern reporting cancellations and route changes.
Passengers are being advised to check for the latest service updates before setting off.
Storm Dudley: Countless rail services in and out of Leeds cancelled as high winds wreak havoc
Countless rail services in and out of Leeds have been cancelled this morning following damage caused by the high winds of Storm Dudley.
Hour by hour forecast
Forecasters are warning of potential risk to life as Storm Dudley hits Leeds and other parts of the UK, with a second storm predicted to follow.
There is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places. Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts.
Amber weather warning: Hour by hour report as Storm Dudley hits Leeds with high winds and potential risk to life
Forecasters are warning of potential risk to life as Storm Dudley hits Leeds and other parts of the UK, with a second storm predicted to follow.