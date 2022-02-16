Gusts of 66mph have been recorded at Emley Moor in West Yorkshire this morning, with potential for even stronger winds this afternoon.

A Met Office amber warning for the region is expected to last from 2pm to midnight.

Heavy showers are expected throughout the afternoon, with snow on high ground in some parts of the North.

Tomorrow is expected to offer some respite for most, but Storm Eunice is predicted to be even more challenging for many when it lands on Friday.

Another amber warning has been issued, with the potential for stronger winds, and predictions that gusts could top 90mph in the South West and South Wales.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “We are looking at particularly stormy period right now, with two named storms coming through one after the other.

“This sort of weather set-up is typical for the UK in the winter, with low pressure coming in from the west, driven by the jet stream.”