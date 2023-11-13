The Met Office has issued a warning for wind as gusts are expected to reach 65mph in Leeds this afternoon.

Storm Debi is sweeping across the UK, bringing heavy rain and gale force winds. A yellow alert for strong winds, covering Leeds and large swathes of Yorkshire, is in force from 4am until 6pm today.

There is a chance of 60-65 mph gusts developing inland and 70-80 mph around coasts, the Met Office said. It has warned that there may be flying debris, damage to buildings and disruption to travel.

The Met Office said: “Storm Debi is expected to develop and move across Ireland and northern England on Monday.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of this low, there is a chance of very strong westerly winds developing along Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England on Monday morning before extending inland during day, slowly easing later.

"There is a chance of 60-65 mph gusts developing inland and 70-80 mph around coasts, and over some higher ground, such as the Pennines.”

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds city centre on Monday – with winds in the suburbs set to be even more severe.

Met Office forecast

7am – heavy shower – 9C – wind 29mph

8am – heavy rain – 9C – wind 30mph

9am – heavy shower – 10C – wind 25mph

10am – sunny intervals – 11C – wind 34mph

11am – cloudy – 11C – wind 38mph

noon – cloudy – 11C – wind 43mph

1pm – cloudy – 11C – wind 47mph

2pm – heavy rain – 11C – wind 50mph

3pm – heavy rain – 11C – wind 51mph

4pm – heavy rain – 11C – wind 50mph

5pm – light shower – 11C – wind 47mph

6pm – partly cloudy – 11C – wind 45mph

7pm – clear night – 11C – wind 43mph

8pm – light shower – 11C – wind 36mph

9pm – light rain – 11C – wind 31mph

10pm – cloudy – 11C – wind 29mph