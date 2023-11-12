The Met Office has issued a warning for wind as gusts are expected to reach 65mph in Leeds as Storm Debi sweeps across the UK.

A yellow alert for strong winds, covering Leeds and large swathes of Yorkshire, is in force from 4am on Monday until 6pm.

There is a chance of 60-65 mph gusts developing inland and 70-80 mph around coasts, the Met Office said.

It has warned that there may be flying debris, damage to buildings and disruption to travel.

The Met Office said: “Storm Debi is expected to develop and move across Ireland and northern England on Monday.

"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of this low, there is a chance of very strong westerly winds developing along Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England on Monday morning before extending inland during day, slowly easing later.

"There is a chance of 60-65 mph gusts developing inland and 70-80 mph around coasts, and over some higher ground, such as the Pennines.”