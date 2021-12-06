Storm Barra set to hit Leeds on Tuesday

Heavy rain is expected to hit Leeds tomorrow when Storm Barra sweeps in across the country.

By Mark Lavery
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:29 pm

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow national severe weather warnings for wind and snow for the majority of the UK on Tuesday (Dec 7).

The forecast for Yorkshire and Humber is for a very windy afternoon, with rain and some hill snow spreading to all parts.

.

It will become drier into the evening, but will remain windy with a maximum temperature of 6 °C.

