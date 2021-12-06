Storm Barra set to hit Leeds on Tuesday
Heavy rain is expected to hit Leeds tomorrow when Storm Barra sweeps in across the country.
The Met Office has issued a series of yellow national severe weather warnings for wind and snow for the majority of the UK on Tuesday (Dec 7).
The forecast for Yorkshire and Humber is for a very windy afternoon, with rain and some hill snow spreading to all parts.
It will become drier into the evening, but will remain windy with a maximum temperature of 6 °C.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.