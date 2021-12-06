The Met Office has issued a series of yellow national severe weather warnings for wind and snow for the majority of the UK on Tuesday (Dec 7).

The forecast for Yorkshire and Humber is for a very windy afternoon, with rain and some hill snow spreading to all parts.

It will become drier into the evening, but will remain windy with a maximum temperature of 6 °C.