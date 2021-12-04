Musical brothers create rocking Christmas song to raise money for charity

They've recorded festive track ‘Hurry Up Santa’ - with a little help from their dad Ian - to raise money for Leeds-based non-profit organisation Helping Hands UK, an outreach service for the homeless and vulnerable.

ADavid Blackburn, eight, and his little brother Sal, six, have come up with the festive track ‘Hurry Up Santa’ - with a little help from their dad Ian, 35 - to raise money for Leeds-based non-profit organisation Helping Hands UK, an outreach service for the homeless and vulnerable.

Ian, a joiner and musician, described the track as a “rock n roll festive banger’” which he said aims to channel the “excitement of children as Christmas approaches”.

His son David, who sings lead vocals on the track, said: “We made the song with Daddy and we love it and if you buy it, we can help people who don’t have a home or family at Christmas.”

David Blackburn aged 8 (left) and his brother Sal, six.

The brothers have had their track played to classmates at school, Broadgate Primary in Horsforth, and dad Ian has been helping to publicise it via social media - with donations already totalling over £100.

Ian said: “The boys love singing and music. David is learning the piano at the moment and a little bit of guitar.

“They’re just really musical kids who love singing and love music and dancing.

“We actually wrote this last year, last Christmas. We had a bit of time off with the lockdown and were just singing a lot.

Brothers David Blackburn aged 8 (left) and his brother Sal record Christmas single for Charity at Eiger Studios, Leeds. with there dad Ian Blackburn (right) and Martyn Roper. Photo: Simon Hulme

“We wrote a Halloween song first and then we thought we’ll write a Christmas song.

“We just worked on it together. I had an idea for the structure and they came up with most of the words themselves really.

"We recorded it at home on the computer - I’ve got a basic recording set up at home and we just did it in there, in the spare room.”

He said reaction to the track has been positive and the boys are proud of their involvement.

“They love listening to themselves and singing along.

“People have been reacting really positively - to the song and also about the general idea.”

Ian has volunteered with Helping Hands UK in the past, performing music on outreach nights with members of his band The Burner Band, so has seen first hand the vital work it does.

He said: “They do outreach all year around so they are out every week delivering food parcels and hot meals and clothes and just whatever people need .

“They’re out in a car park giving out food and we have just been invited to come along and play some music and it’s been really positive. Just a joyful thing to do, bringing a bit of a party to it.”

Helping Hands UK founder Toni Mella said: “The song is great and I love the way they support us - they have done for a while. They are just a bunch of fabulous people.”

It is hoped the track will provide a welcome financial boost for the organisation and those it helps at what is a crucial time.

Toni said: “Christmas time is so hard, it really is. Not just for people on the street but everyone just after lockdown who are just getting back on their feet.”

Alongside the boys singing, dad Ian plays the double bass and guitars on the track and friend John Arnesen is on the drums.

The single can be downloaded from https://davidandsal.bandcamp.com/releases and all donations received will be given to Helping Hands UK.

There is also a link on the bandcamp to an Amazon wish-list to purchase items directly.

The lyrics in full:

Hurry! Hurry! Hurry up Santa!

I think you’re going a little too slow!

Hurry! Hurry! Hurry up Santa!

You got a lot of houses to go.

You better get a move on, I think it's even starting to snow.

He’s wrapping up the presents and he’s making a list.

Going through the children's names he might have missed.

Checking if the kids have been good or bad.

Getting them the presents that they wished they had.

All be waiting there under the tree.

To make a happy Christmas for you and me.

Hurry! Hurry! Hurry up Santa!

I think you’re going a little too slow!

Hurry! Hurry! Hurry up Santa!

You got a lot of houses to go.

You better get a move on, I think it's even starting to snow.

Santas feeling groggy and he's tired all the time.

Trying to bring everybody’s presents on time.

Rudolph’s tired he’s flying all night.

They’re making good time so they’re doing alright.

As long as all the children stay tucked up tight,

They’ll be in the north pole by the morning light.

Hurry! Hurry! Hurry up Santa!

I think you’re going a little too slow!

Hurry! Hurry! Hurry up Santa!

You got a lot of houses to go.