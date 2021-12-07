Storm Barra Leeds: Hour-by-hour Met Office forecast as extreme weather warning issued for Leeds
Storm Barra is sweeping across the UK bringing strong winds, torrential downpours and snow.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for severe wind in Leeds from 9am until midnight today (Tuesday).
Wind speeds could reach up to 45mph and forecasters warn to expect travel disruption, damage to trees and the loss of power.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast on Tuesday:
1pm - heavy rain - 3C - wind 37mph
2pm - heavy rain - 4C - wind 42mph
3pm - heavy rain - 5C - wind 38mph
4pm - heavy rain - 5C - wind 25mph
5pm - partly cloudy - 5C - wind 27mph
6pm - cloudy - 5C - wind 27mph
7pm - partly cloudy - 5C - wind 32mph
8pm - cloudy - 5C - wind 38mph
9pm - light shower - 5C - wind 37mph
10pm - light rain - 5C - wind 37mph
11pm - light rain - 5C - wind 35mph
