The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for severe wind in Leeds from 9am until midnight today (Tuesday).

Wind speeds could reach up to 45mph and forecasters warn to expect travel disruption, damage to trees and the loss of power.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast on Tuesday:

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Leeds as Storm Barra sweeps the UK

1pm - heavy rain - 3C - wind 37mph

2pm - heavy rain - 4C - wind 42mph

3pm - heavy rain - 5C - wind 38mph

4pm - heavy rain - 5C - wind 25mph

5pm - partly cloudy - 5C - wind 27mph

6pm - cloudy - 5C - wind 27mph

7pm - partly cloudy - 5C - wind 32mph

8pm - cloudy - 5C - wind 38mph

9pm - light shower - 5C - wind 37mph

10pm - light rain - 5C - wind 37mph

11pm - light rain - 5C - wind 35mph