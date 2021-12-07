Storm Barra: Yellow weather warning for wind issued for Leeds on Tuesday
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Leeds on Tuesday as Storm Barra sweeps across the UK.
Storm Barra will hit on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather on Sunday night and throughout Monday, the Met Office said.
While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind weather warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Yellow snow warnings are also in place in southern and western Scotland.
In Leeds, the warning will cover from 9am until midnight.
Travel disruption is expected in the city throughout the day.
What to expect according to Met Office warning:
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some damage to trees possible
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
