Storm Barra will hit on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather on Sunday night and throughout Monday, the Met Office said.

While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind weather warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Yellow snow warnings are also in place in southern and western Scotland.

Leeds skyline cc Bruce Rollinson/JPI

In Leeds, the warning will cover from 9am until midnight.

Travel disruption is expected in the city throughout the day.

What to expect according to Met Office warning:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some damage to trees possible

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves