Parts of Leeds and West Yorkshire have been hit with TWO Met Office weather warnings at the end of this week as Storm Amy looks set to hit.

Weather warnings for the first named storm of the season have been upgraded to amber for large parts of Scotland.

The Met Office warned that Storm Amy will bring a spell of “damaging winds” on Friday evening and night with gusts of 95mph possible.

Difficult driving conditions are expected, as well as disruption to ferry, air and rail travel.

There may also be problems with flooding in parts of Scotland.

What weather warnings are in place in Leeds and West Yorkshire?

Although it looks like the worst of the weather is going to hit north of the border, experts at the Met Office are still warning about the prospect of potentially dangerous levels of wind and rain closer to home.

A rain warning, which mainly covers the north-west of the country is in place from 3pm on Friday (October 3) until midnight on the same day.

The warning covers the west side of the city, Bradford, Huddersfield and parts of Wakefield, as seen in the picture below.

The second weather warning is for high winds and covers the vast majority of the north of the country and Scotland.

This one is in place from 3pm on Friday (October 3) until midnight of Saturday (October 4), so is the longer running of the two warnings.

As shown in the picture below, the wind warning also covers the west of the city and other parts of West Yorkshire.

What do the warnings say?

Storm Amy is likely to lead to some disruption on Friday and into Saturday.

What the Met Office says to expect during the wind warning:

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some roads and bridges may close

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

What the Met Office says to expect during the rain warning:

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely