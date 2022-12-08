Footage shows water spilling across Nowell Mount, Harehills, with large pot holes in the street. Donna, who lives nearby, said residents first noticed a small leak on Friday and by Monday water had covered the road. She says the leak was reported to Yorkshire Water on Monday and so far, it has not been repaired. As temperatures drop, she said it’s an accident waiting to happen.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said that repairs will be carried out today (Thursday). But Donna, who chairs Nowell Community Group, said the pool of water turned to ice overnight - posing a safety risk for local children, residents and drivers passing the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a health and safety risk now,” Donna said. “There’s an amber alert, there’s going to be black ice and there’s children, families and cars that access the road - and a community centre. It was icy first thing this morning and you can see the road crumbling.

The leak on Nowell Mount, Harehills

"The pool of water is spreading across the road and the pothole is becoming wider each day. It’s dangerous and it’s being left unattended. There is going to be an accident due to this.”