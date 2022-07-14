Five expert tips on how to stop warm weather ruining your sleep

There are various ways to prevent warm weather from disrupting your sleep

Experts have warned a record-breaking spell of hot weather could hit Britain over the coming days – amid a heatwave that has already wreaked havoc on the nation’s sleep. The prediction could see temperatures reach an unprecedented 40ºC.

While some sun-starved Brits will see this news as cause for celebration, for millions the projected high temperatures will mean restless nights and lost shut eye.

The relationship between hot weather and loss of sleep has long been established.

Uncomfortable hot weather can lead to tossing, turning, and plenty of lost sleep – while shorter summer nights mean the body has fewer natural cues to switch off.

Hannah Shore, Silentnight Sleep Expert, said: “Sleeping in the heat can be a real nightmare, we are constantly throwing off the duvet, twisting and turning and trying to find the “cool” side of the pillow, all of which affects the quality of the sleep we get.

“If you have difficulty sleeping during the warmer months, you should consider having a different duvet for summer and winter. Your summer duvet should be a lightweight duvet, and if you’re still too warm to sleep, this can be swapped for a sheet.

“You should also ensure your bedding is made from breathable fibres. Natural fibres are good at temperature regulating however, some people find these materials a little heavy. If that’s you, opt for polyester, as these will offer you a breathable sleeping environment but will not be as heavy.

Hannah’s 5 top tips for getting a good night’s sleep in warm weather: