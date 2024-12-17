A fresh weather warning has been issued across large parts of northern England including in Leeds.

The Met Office’s yellow alert, which is in effect from 3am to 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday, December 18), warns of strong and gusty winds that may make travel difficult.

A spokesperson for the weather agency said west to south westerly winds will become particularly gusty in some areas on Wednesday: "Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible in some areas, and potentially higher in more exposed places. This may cause difficult travelling conditions, especially on higher level and north-south routes."

A fresh wind warning has been issues across Leeds on Wednesday (December 17).

In Leeds, wind gusts are likely to pick up towards Tuesday evening (December 17), reaching around 40mph overnight.

The strong winds will peak at around 9am on Wednesday, with gusts up to 50mph, before settling down towards lunch and into the afternoon.

The Met Office is urging anyone who is planning on travelling while the warning is in effect to plan ahead.

It said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly."

It comes just over a week after Leeds was battered by strong winds as Storm Darragh caused havoc across large parts of the UK.