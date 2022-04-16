Met Office Leeds weather: warm weather set to return for the bank holiday Easter weekend
Temperatures reaching up to 20C predicted over the weekend with little rain in sight.
After weeks of dreary rain and cloudy skies, the weather in Leeds is set to heat up just in time for the Easter weekend.
With temperatures climbing into the twenties and no rain predicted, the Met Office is placing a bet on the next few days giving us some much needed summer sun.
Below is the full weather forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Saturday
Dry and warm throughout the day. Starting to become cloudy late morning, gradually clearing to give brighter spells for the afternoon.
Slight breeze as the day progresses. Maximum temperature 20C.
Sunset at 8.09pm.
Sunday
Dry with increasingly hazy sunshine on Sunday and strengthening winds.
Maximum temperature of 17C, lowest temperature of 8C.
Sunset at 8.11pm.
Monday
Sunny intervals change to cloudy late morning.
Temperatures started to cool slightly, with a maximum temperature of 14C at around 3pm.
Minimum temperature of 5C towards the evening.
Sunset at 8.13pm.