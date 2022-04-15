Residing at Temple Arches, just a short walk from Leeds train station, Chow Down’s 2022 season is set to be its biggest yet as the venue heads downtown with a sun-kissed summer makeover.
From mouth-watering food from Leeds vendors to top class entertainment, here is a look inside the new Chow Down set up for this summer.
Chow Down opened their doors for the first time since Christmas yesterday (14 April) to unveil their new summer-themed site, decked out with pastel tables and wooden benches.
Photo: Steve Riding
For the first seven weeks, Chow Down will host Middle Eastern, North African and Mediterranean street food favourites MorMor and Italian pasta specialists Sarto as its first Resident Kitchens.
Photo: Steve Riding
Additions for Chow Down 2022 include a nine hole alfresco crazy golf course called Palm Swings.
Photo: Steve Riding
A three-tier sun terrace called the Sunset Club is also on site so visitors can reach new heights.
Photo: Steve Riding