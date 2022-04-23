Last weekend saw temperatures begin to rise in yet another burst of summery weather, prompting a sunny start to Easter celebrations across the UK.

As the bank holiday came to a close temperatures began to drop, averaging at around 14C during the week with winds picking up in the north.

Clouds and light showers mask the sunshine after a bank holiday heat wave. Photo: James Hardisty

These breezy conditions are set to continue this weekend, with a cloudier start to Saturday and Sunday.

Below is the full weather forecast for this weekend.

Saturday 23 April

A largely cloudy day with a 40% chance of showers at around 10am, clearing up towards 4pm for some sunshine until sunset at 8.22pm.

Clear spells at times overnight. Windy throughout.

Maximum temperature 13C, minimum temperature 7C.

Sunday 24 April

Variable amounts of cloud with little chance of rain on Sunday.

Starting off with sunny intervals before turning cloudy by late morning, clouds clearing by 7pm until sunset at 8.24pm.