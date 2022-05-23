Met Office Leeds weather: Here is the full weather forecast for Leeds this week

Temperatures are expected to range between 15 °C and 19 °C.

Below is the full weather forecast from the Met Office for Leeds this week.

The Met Office is predicting a relatively dry week for Leeds with scattered showers. Picture: James Hardisty.

Monday:

A bright start across much of the region. Cloud bubbling up with scattered showers developing by the afternoon, perhaps turning heavy at times. Temperatures around average, feeling warm in sunshine. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tuesday:

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. There will then be a 60 per cent chance of rain in the early hours of the afternoon before drying up in the evening. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Wednesday:

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. It is then expected to remain dry throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Thursday:

A drier and brighter Thursday is expected with patches of cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Friday:

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Saturday and Sunday: