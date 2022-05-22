Pudsey Carnival: 16 best pictures by YEP photographer as hundreds turnout for festival's grand return

This year's festival aimed to raise money to provide defibrillators for the Pudsey community, plus funding the upkeep of the existing defibs.

Floats featuring everything from animals to Pudsey the bear took to the town’s streets before the main event at Queens Park.

Here are 16 of the best pictures as taken by YEP photographer Steve Riding.

1. Most of the activities in this events are performed by youngsters but in the end involve the whole Pudsey community.

2. Watchers were even treated to a parade of classic edition cars, led by a three wheeler.

3. The Pudsey bloomers were out in force, selling an array of beautiful flowers.

4. The event acts as platform for local groups and organisations to showcase their talents/innovations.