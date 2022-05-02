Met Office Leeds weather: Here is the full weather forecast for Leeds this week

The Met Office has predicted a mostly dry week in Leeds, with temperatures ranging from between 12 °C and 17 °C.

Below is the full weather forecast from the Met Office for Leeds this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has predicted a mostly dry week in Leeds, with temperatures ranging from between 12 °C and 17 °C. Picture: James Hardisty.

Monday:

Probably rather cloudy for most, with coastal districts perhaps more likely to retain low cloud. Otherwise, mainly dry with some warm sunny spells gradually developing, perhaps also isolated showers later. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tuesday:

Probably rather cloudy for most, with coastal districts perhaps more likely to retain low cloud. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy while perhaps seeing little patches of rain. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Thursday:

Thursday should be driest and brightest. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Friday:

On Friday, cloudy conditions and scattered showers or perhaps longer spells of rain are expected in the west and northwest, spreading southeastwards through the day but still some sunny spells developing in places. Maximum temperature 17 °C.