Jet2 offering weekly Costa de Almeria flights and package holidays from Leeds Bradford Airport this summer

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are celebrating five years since they started operating award-winning flights and package holidays to Costa de Almeria.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean, including Costa de Almeria, first waved customers off on their inaugural flight to the destination on April 27, 2017 from Edinburgh Airport.

Since then, Jet2.com and Jet2holiays have carried thousands of happy customers to the popular holiday hotspot.

They will operate flights to Costa de Almeria from four of their UK bases for Summer 22 – Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds Bradford and Manchester Airports, offering up to seven weekly flights during peak periods.

This offers customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL package holidays to the Spanish destination this summer.

“We are delighted to be celebrating five years of operating our award-winning flights and package holidays to Costa de Almeria today and are proud to have reached such an important milestone. Over the last five years, this destination has proved extremely popular." said, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

"As such, we have seen strong demand for our flights and ATOL protected package holidays from customers looking to reach this Spanish hotspot. In addition to looking back over the years, we are also using today’s celebrations as an opportunity to look towards the future with confidence and positivity.

"We look forward to continuing to take many more happy holidaymakers to this destination for years to come.”

Sitting below a mountain backdrop, the unspoilt coast around Costa de Almeria is Spain’s hidden gem. More rustic than the other Costas, Costa de Almeria is all spaghetti-western landscapes, natural parks, and crowd-free beaches.

Holidaymakers can enjoy the flagship resort of Roquetas de Mar, boasting a string of golden sands, or Mojacar’s Blue Flag strips and whitewashed cobbles.

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to Costa de Almeria, customers can get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service which has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win countless high-profile accolades.

This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and a generous 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, seeing the airline win five accolades at the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards for Airlines; or that very same VIP customer service, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection.

A full breakdown of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ Summer 22 programme to Costa de Almeria is as follows:

Birmingham: Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) operating until October 29.

Bristol: Launch of a brand-new and exclusive route from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays for Summer 22, offers weekly Wednesday services to the Spanish destination from June 1 to October 26.

Leeds Bradford: Weekly Saturday services operating from May 7 to October 29.