Met Office Leeds weather: heatwave set to hit Leeds this week after thunderstorms and rain struck last weekend
The Met Office has declared another heatwave this week as temperatures rivalling Portugal hit the UK from tomorrow.
Across the UK temperatures will be rising from tomorrow, in some places rivalling Portugal at 25 degrees.
The mini heatwave is a result of winds from the South blowing over to the UK, as well as the lasting impact of the Atlantic storm seen last week.
The Met Office has said that temperatures in Leeds will not reach 25 degrees like some areas of the UK but will hit 20 degrees on Thursday, and remain at the 19 degrees mark for the majority of the week.
As the week progresses there will be little chance of rain as the weather remains warm with breezy conditions heading towards Friday.
Here is the full predicted forecast for the rest of this week:
This evening (Monday): Becoming dry for all parts through the evening and much of the night with only a very low risk of some brief outbreaks of light rain. Minimum temperature 11 °C.
Tuesday: A cloudy but mostly dry start is now expected. Cloud thickening through the morning as an area of heavy and persistent rain arrives by midday. Maximum temperature 17 degrees.
Wednesday: Rain will clear Wednesday with temperatures reaching 19 degrees. Cloudy conditions all day.
Thursday: Remaining dry through Thursday, with some brighter spells. Temperatures hit the highest seen this week at 20 degrees.
Friday: Rain arriving from the west overnight into Friday, becoming breezier. Little chance of rain predicted, maximum temperature 19 degrees.
See the full weather forecast on the Met Office website.
