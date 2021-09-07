Met Office issues eight-hour thunderstorm warning for Leeds
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are set to batter Leeds on Thursday, according to the Met Office.
The rain will bring an end to the hot temperatures seen at the beginning this week, with the mercury set to drop to 23C on Thursday.
The rain is set to start in the morning and continue on and off until early evening.
The Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"There is a small chance that some rural communities could temporarily become cut off by flooded roads."
Tomorrow (Wednesday), we're in for another hot day - with highs of 28C expected.
But come the weekend, it's set to cool off still further, with temperatures dropping to 21C on Saturday and 18C on Sunday, although it is set to stay dry.
