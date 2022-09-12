Met Office Leeds weather forecast: When the city can expect sun this week
Autumn may now be upon us but the city of Leeds is still being told to expect some sunshine this week.
A summer which came with scorching heatwaves has been and gone but it is seemingly not yet the time for the constant dodging of downpours and donning of gloves.
Leeds and the rest of the country will remain in a period of national mourning this week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral in Scotland.
Monday
The week does not look set for a dry start, with light rain expected at several points during a cloudy day.
Temperatures are expected to reach 20C.
Tuesday
Sun has been forecasted for almost the entirety of Tuesday, with between 4pm and 5pm being the only daytime period to have anything but just sun predicted for it.
Even in the case of that period, sunny intervals are predicted.
Temperatures are predicted to reach 19C.
Wednesday
Temperatures are once again expected to reach 19C and the sun is expected to shine before the day makes way for a partly cloudy night.
Thursday
Thursday may be a slightly cooler day than the previous two with highs of 17C being predicted, but the Met Office do anticipate the sun shining on Leeds once again.
Friday
Sun is expected to give way to clouds in the afternoon on the final day of the working week.
Temperatures are set to drop, with highs of 15C being forecasted by the Met Office.