Imam Qari Asim, of the Makkah Mosque in Leeds, has shared a message of condolence following the Queen’s death.

The chairperson of the Mosques & Imams National Advisory Board, he writes:

On the sad loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I offer my deepest condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, members of the Royal family, the nation and the Commonwealth.

The passing of the much revered Queen marks the end of the Elizabethan era. The most remarkable lady of our times epitomised some of the noble, but increasingly rare, qualities in public life- dignity, humility, grace, resolute faith and selfless dedication to public service. The Queen’s reassuring presence in the nation’s life has been a source of hope, stability and unity for us all.

HM The Queen’s long reign witnessed an extraordinary transformation in the composition of the UK’s religious and ethnic composition. Instead of resisting such enormous change, the Queen celebrated diversity. In 2014, Her Majesty remarked that “diversity is indeed a strength and not a threat”. During her reign, the Queen displayed an unwavering desire to promote diversity, religious harmony and friendship across different faith communities.

I have long admired The Queen’s deep respect for other people’s beliefs, and unwavering desire an interest in celebrating the commonalities and shared values between faiths and beliefs.

During times of incredible social and political change, grace, integrity and a profound sense of duty were the hallmarks of the Queen, which inspired confidence, strength and unity in the nation.

I have had the honour of meeting the Queen on a number of occasions. The Queen’s gift to engage and make people feel at ease was truly remarkable. Her wisdom, inquiring mind, gentle humour and exceptional commitment to public service inspired much admiration every time I had the privilege of interacting with her.

The Queen’s extraordinary lifetime of service and duty to her people is unparalleled in the modern world. She was a global icon of distinguished and dutiful leadership. She will be deeply missed but her shining legacy will continue to inspire generations across the world.

Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a dignified relationship with Muslims across the world. As Head of the Commonwealth, the Queen served the commonwealth nations, which comprise of six-Muslim majority countries as well as other countries with large Muslim minorities.

At Friday prayers, and in the coming days, many mosques across the country will pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen and express gratitude for her outstanding and distinguished life of public service.