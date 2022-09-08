Leeds mourns Queen Elizabeth II: Church bells to toll, city's book of condolence and tributes
Churches in Leeds are set to ring their bells today in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at 96.
The nation has now entered a period of mourning, with books of condolence being opened for the public to sign.
Civic building in Leeds were bathed in purple light last night in respect to The Queen as political leaders and members of the public alike began to pay tribute.
Leeds mourns Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 15:51
When will King Charles address the nation?
King Charles III is set to address the nation for the first time as sovereign later on Friday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of his first televised address to the nation:
King’s first walkabout
King Charles III has enjoyed his first walkabout as Britain’s head of state, at the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
BBC Radio 2 Live at Leeds has been cancelled
The BBC has just announced that Radio 2 Live at Leeds - a two-day festival due to take place on September 17 and 18 - has been cancelled.
When will the Queen’s funeral be held?
Preparations are already underway for the Queen’s state funeral, which will take place later this month.
Her coffin will be moved from Balmoral Castle to Holyrood, in Edinburgh.
And on Sunday, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral where it will rest for 24 hours before being transported to London.
Royal protocol dictates that the funeral is held 10 days after the Queen’s death.
As the Queen died on September 8, this would make the date of the funeral Sunday September 1. However, this is yet to be confirmed.
When will the Queen Elizabeth’s funeral take place - and will it be a bank holiday?
Preparations for the Queen’s funeral are now underway after the monarch died on Thursday
Queen ‘dedicated her life to the service of people'
Cedric Boston, the chief executive of Unity Homes and Enterprise, has spoken of his sorrow following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Boston, who has led the Leeds-based housing association since 2020, said: “The Queen dedicated her life to the service of people, both in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
“She witnessed considerable societal changes over more than seven decades on the Throne but moved with the times and was held in the warmest respect by people from all communities and ethnic backgrounds.
“We are living through a particularly challenging period but Her Majesty’s presence as our nation’s figurehead was reassuring for so many and her loss will be sincerely felt.
“On behalf of Unity, I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the Royal Family.”
Leeds United match is cancelled
A number of sporting events due to take place in the days ahead are being cancelled as a mark of respect to the Queen.
Among them is Leeds United’s Premier League tie with Nottingham Forest, which was scheduled for Monday.
Premier League postpone top flight fixtures including Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Leeds United’s Premier League fixture with Nottingham Forest will not take place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8
Fire service mark the Queen’s passing
Where to lay flowers in Leeds
Members of the public who wish to lay flowers for the Queen here in Leeds can do so on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall, where a book of condolence is now available to sign.
It opened earlier this morning when the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Bob Gettings, was joined by council leader James Lewis, cross party representatives and the council’s chief executive Tom Riordan.
An online book of condolence is also available for those who are not able to travel to Civic Hall.
Mosque leader says Friday prayers will pay tribute to Queen
Imam Qari Asim, of the Makkah Mosque in Leeds, has shared a message of condolence following the Queen’s death.
The chairperson of the Mosques & Imams National Advisory Board, he writes:
On the sad loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I offer my deepest condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, members of the Royal family, the nation and the Commonwealth.
The passing of the much revered Queen marks the end of the Elizabethan era. The most remarkable lady of our times epitomised some of the noble, but increasingly rare, qualities in public life- dignity, humility, grace, resolute faith and selfless dedication to public service. The Queen’s reassuring presence in the nation’s life has been a source of hope, stability and unity for us all.
HM The Queen’s long reign witnessed an extraordinary transformation in the composition of the UK’s religious and ethnic composition. Instead of resisting such enormous change, the Queen celebrated diversity. In 2014, Her Majesty remarked that “diversity is indeed a strength and not a threat”. During her reign, the Queen displayed an unwavering desire to promote diversity, religious harmony and friendship across different faith communities.
I have long admired The Queen’s deep respect for other people’s beliefs, and unwavering desire an interest in celebrating the commonalities and shared values between faiths and beliefs.
During times of incredible social and political change, grace, integrity and a profound sense of duty were the hallmarks of the Queen, which inspired confidence, strength and unity in the nation.
I have had the honour of meeting the Queen on a number of occasions. The Queen’s gift to engage and make people feel at ease was truly remarkable. Her wisdom, inquiring mind, gentle humour and exceptional commitment to public service inspired much admiration every time I had the privilege of interacting with her.
The Queen’s extraordinary lifetime of service and duty to her people is unparalleled in the modern world. She was a global icon of distinguished and dutiful leadership. She will be deeply missed but her shining legacy will continue to inspire generations across the world.
Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a dignified relationship with Muslims across the world. As Head of the Commonwealth, the Queen served the commonwealth nations, which comprise of six-Muslim majority countries as well as other countries with large Muslim minorities.
At Friday prayers, and in the coming days, many mosques across the country will pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen and express gratitude for her outstanding and distinguished life of public service.
The Queen had a deep respect for all faiths and beliefs. I take great comfort in the knowledge that King Charles III also has a long-standing commitment to protecting the interests of all faiths and beliefs and building more connected communities. I pray for strength, wisdom and stability during this time of national grief.
Leeds Minster opens book of condolence as prayer sessions held
A Book of Condolence has been opened for Her Majesty The Queen at Leeds Minster on Kirkgate.
All are also welcome at Leeds Minster at the times below to pray, light a candle or sign the Book of Condolence:
- Friday September 9, 10am-4pm
- Saturday September 10, 10am-4pm
- Sunday September 11, .15pm-4pm
More dates and times will be added in due course. The Book will be closed the day after The Queen’s funeral.
Visit the Minster website to check for the latest timings.