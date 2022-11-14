Met Office Leeds weather forecast: When the city can expect heavy rain this week
It has been a relatively mild November in the UK but there looks set to be a temperature decline in Leeds this week.
As the month reaches its midpoint, it has been predicted that Leeds will experience varying weather conditions this week, with heavy rain and sunshine both on the cards. The Met Office forecast suggests 11C will be the highest temperature and that it will be colder towards the end of the week.
Below is the Met Office weather forecast for the week ahead in full.
Monday
Overcast weather will give way to mist by the early evening and temperatures will reach highs of 10C.
Tuesday
Heavy rain will descend upon Leeds for much of the day, although it will ease and give way to clouds in the evening. Temperatures will climb to highs of 11C.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be the reverse of Tuesday in a way, as clouds are expected during the day and heavy rain is predicted for the evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 10C.
Thursday
There will be some sun in the afternoon and highs of 11C.
Friday
Temperatures will drop to single figures with highs of 9C, but it will be a clear day with sun in the morning and afternoon.
Saturday
The day will begin misty before giving way to some sun and then changing to cloudy for the afternoon. Highs of 8C are expected.
Sunday
Sunday morning will have some light rain but there will be sun by late morning. Temperatures will reach highs of 9C.