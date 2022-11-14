As the month reaches its midpoint, it has been predicted that Leeds will experience varying weather conditions this week, with heavy rain and sunshine both on the cards. The Met Office forecast suggests 11C will be the highest temperature and that it will be colder towards the end of the week.

Below is the Met Office weather forecast for the week ahead in full.

Monday

Leeds will experience varying weather conditions this week. Image: Gary Longbottom

Overcast weather will give way to mist by the early evening and temperatures will reach highs of 10C.

Tuesday

Heavy rain will descend upon Leeds for much of the day, although it will ease and give way to clouds in the evening. Temperatures will climb to highs of 11C.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be the reverse of Tuesday in a way, as clouds are expected during the day and heavy rain is predicted for the evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 10C.

Thursday

There will be some sun in the afternoon and highs of 11C.

Friday

Temperatures will drop to single figures with highs of 9C, but it will be a clear day with sun in the morning and afternoon.

Saturday

The day will begin misty before giving way to some sun and then changing to cloudy for the afternoon. Highs of 8C are expected.

Sunday

