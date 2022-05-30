With street parties and outdoor celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee only a few days away, the Met Office has released their predictions for the week ahead's weather.

The forecaster is predicting highs of 18C during the four-day weekend, with showers clearing by Thursday to welcome the sunshine.

Here is the full weather forecast for this week.

Monday

Rather cloudy, with showers more frequent and heavier than on previous days.

These slow moving, with the odd rumble of thunder possible during the afternoon. Light winds. Maximum temperature 16C, minimum temperature 9C.

Tuesday

Sunny spells and showers Tuesday, these slow-moving and heavy at times.

Mainly cloudy throughout the afternoon with showers likely to stop towards the evening. Maximum temperature 14C, minimum temperature 7C.

Wednesday

Likely drier, with spells of warm sunshine Wednesday.

Sunny spells changing to cloudy by the late morning, unlikely to rain.

Maximum temperature 15C, minimum temperature 6C.

Thursday

Warm sunshine throughout the day with clouds coming in towards lunch time, unlikely to rain.

Maximum temperature 18C, minimum temperature 8C.

Friday

Cloudy in the morning but sunshine breaking through the clouds by lunch time, unlikely to rain.