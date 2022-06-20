This week is set to bring light clouds, sunshine and warm temperatures peaking at around 23 °C.
Here is the full weather forecast for Leeds this week from the Met Office.
Monday
Dry and warm, with lengthy sunny spells developing and light winds. Sunshine may be rather hazy.
Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Tuesday
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon. The odd shower is possible.
Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Wednesday
Sunny intervals in the morning changing to cloud by lunchtime. Expected to remain dry.
Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Thursday
Sunny and warm with light winds. The odd shower is possible.
Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Friday
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by mid morning. Possible rain late afternoon.
Maximum temperature 21 °C.
Saturday and Sunday
Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Expected to remain warm but a bit cooler.
Maximum temperature 18 °C.