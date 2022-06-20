Met Office Leeds weather forecast: The full weather forecast for this week with the sun and warm weather set to stay

The sunshine and warmer temperatures of the weekend are set to extend into next week.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 20th June 2022, 4:45 am

This week is set to bring light clouds, sunshine and warm temperatures peaking at around 23 °C.

Here is the full weather forecast for Leeds this week from the Met Office.

Picture: James Hardisty.

Monday

Dry and warm, with lengthy sunny spells developing and light winds. Sunshine may be rather hazy.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tuesday

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon. The odd shower is possible.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Wednesday

Sunny intervals in the morning changing to cloud by lunchtime. Expected to remain dry.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Thursday

Sunny and warm with light winds. The odd shower is possible.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Friday

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by mid morning. Possible rain late afternoon.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Saturday and Sunday

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Expected to remain warm but a bit cooler.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Met OfficeLeeds