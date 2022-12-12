There are actually some sunny intervals predicted for today (December 12) but do not be fooled – it is not time for flip flops. Scraper season is well underway and temperatures will make for cold commutes.

According to the Met Office, it will feel colder than it actually is for the entire day, therefore the brief appearance of sunshine may not provide much in the way of respite. It is predicted to be overcast for much of the day, with brief periods of sun, some fog and mist, and even some light snow in the evening at around 7pm.