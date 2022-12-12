Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Hour-by-hour forecast as the city continues to chill and light snow predicted
Frost has descended upon Leeds and the week looks set for a cold start.
There are actually some sunny intervals predicted for today (December 12) but do not be fooled – it is not time for flip flops. Scraper season is well underway and temperatures will make for cold commutes.
According to the Met Office, it will feel colder than it actually is for the entire day, therefore the brief appearance of sunshine may not provide much in the way of respite. It is predicted to be overcast for much of the day, with brief periods of sun, some fog and mist, and even some light snow in the evening at around 7pm.
Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Monday, December 12, courtesy of the official Met Office website.
9am: -2C/fog
10am: -1C/sunny intervals
11am: -1C/overcast
12pm: 0C/overcast
1pm: 0C/sunny intervals
2pm: 1C/overcast
3pm: 1C/mist
4pm: 1C/overcast
5pm: 1C/overcast
6pm: 1C/overcast
7pm: 0C/light snow
8pm: 0C/overcast
9pm: 0C/overcast
10pm: 1C/overcast
11pm: 0C/overcast