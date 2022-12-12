News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Hour-by-hour forecast as the city continues to chill and light snow predicted

Frost has descended upon Leeds and the week looks set for a cold start.

By Tom Coates
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 8:22am

There are actually some sunny intervals predicted for today (December 12) but do not be fooled – it is not time for flip flops. Scraper season is well underway and temperatures will make for cold commutes.

According to the Met Office, it will feel colder than it actually is for the entire day, therefore the brief appearance of sunshine may not provide much in the way of respite. It is predicted to be overcast for much of the day, with brief periods of sun, some fog and mist, and even some light snow in the evening at around 7pm.

Hide Ad

Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Monday, December 12, courtesy of the official Met Office website.

According to the Met Office, it will feel colder than it actually is for the entire day. Image: Simon Hulme

9am: -2C/fog

10am: -1C/sunny intervals

Hide Ad

11am: -1C/overcast

12pm: 0C/overcast

Hide Ad

1pm: 0C/sunny intervals

2pm: 1C/overcast

Hide Ad

3pm: 1C/mist

4pm: 1C/overcast

Hide Ad

5pm: 1C/overcast

6pm: 1C/overcast

Hide Ad

7pm: 0C/light snow

8pm: 0C/overcast

Hide Ad

9pm: 0C/overcast

10pm: 1C/overcast

Hide Ad

11pm: 0C/overcast