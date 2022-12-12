The recent bitter weather is set to continue across Leeds this week, with temperatures unlikely to get above 3C before the weekend. The icy conditions will also see overnight temperatures of well below zero in the coming days.

The ‘feels like’ temperature will reach a low of -4C for the region today (December 12) and will only get as high as -1C. This is according to the Met Office .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clear skies on December 14 and 15 will see this ‘feels like’ temperature in Leeds drop to a bitterly cold -5 or even -6C in places. The actual temperature on these days wil be no higher than 2C.

The sunny conditions are set to fade as we approach the weekend. Friday morning (December 16) is expected to be the last sunny period before the weekend.

The weekend itself looks likely to be much cloudier and this will lead to a slight rise in the temperature. A dry day on Saturday (December 17) will make way for a wet and unsettled day on Sunday. By the end of the week, temperatures could have risen to around 5C.

Met Office forecast for the week ahead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, December 12

A cold day with some brighter spells, though freezing fog could be slow to clear in some places. Becoming more cloudy through the afternoon. Generally dry but isolated wintry showers remain possible along the coast. Maximum temperature 1 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another cold night with clear spells leading to areas of freezing fog and another widespread frost. Dry for most, with any wintry showers on coasts easing. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Gritters out in Leeds tonight as temperature set to drop to freezing with "good chance of frost"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, December 13

Remaining cold with a widespread frost and areas of freezing fog only slowly clearing, perhaps lingering all day in some spots. Largely dry, with a risk of isolated wintry showers. Maximum temperature 0 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlook for December 14 to 16