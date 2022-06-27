Below is the full weather forecast for the week ahead, with showers continuing to interrupt bouts of sun and warmer weather.

For more information and July's weather predictions please head to the Met Office.

This week sees showers continue alongside breaks of hot sunshine. Photo: James Hardisty

Monday

A band of showery rain will push east across the region during the morning.

Sunny spells develop by mid-afternoon as showers become increasingly isolated. Feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 19C.

Tuesday

Fine and dry for much of Tuesday, before outbreaks of rain arrive from the west late on at around 10pm.

Pollen count remains high with top temperatures of 20C. Lows of 14C.

Wednesday

A mix of sunshine and scattered showers on Wednesday, with another day of high pollen.

Overcast turns to light rain by lunchtime. Highs of 20C and lows of 12C.

Thursday

Sunny intervals turn to cloud by late morning, with a very high pollen count.

Rain is predicted between 1pm and 7pm. Highs of 20C, lows of 10C with sunset at 9.41pm.

Friday

A bright day turning to cloudy by early afternoon, with temperatures reaching their highest at around 4pm.