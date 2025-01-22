Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued two separate weather warnings for fog around the Leeds area.

Both warnings - one of which covers the North West and the other the North East of England - are in place until 11am this morning and there is warning that it may cause travel disruption.

The Met Office has warned to expect lower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible, as well as a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

A spokesperson said: “Fog patches are expected to develop overnight and during Wednesday morning before gradually clearing through Wednesday. Fog will bring visibility to below 100m at times, perhaps causing some travel disruption.”

Issuing advice to residents on what to do, the Met Office says: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary. Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey. Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

The warning comes ahead of another weather warning for wind on Friday when Storm Éowyn hits.