The fog warning is in place for the east of the city, as forecasters warn that freezing fog will lead to difficult driving conditions and could cause travel delays in some areas on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The Met Office warns of “probable slower journey times by car, with delays to bus and train services possible”. It adds that untreated surfaces may become slippery, “leading to increased chance of accidents or injuries”. There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

The warning is in place from 2am to 11am on Sunday. The Met Office says: “Fog is a major travel hazard which can lead to problems of visibility when travelling. Things to bear in mind when planning your journey are that fog can be very localised, so may not be apparent when you set off, and it can affect air travel and the roads in different ways.”

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of Leeds (Photo: Tony Johnson)

The Met Office’s advice for driving in fog

- Avoid travel if possible

- Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect

- Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion

- Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves

- Don't hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security

