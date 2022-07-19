Today marked the hottest day ever recorded in Leeds, with temperatures climbing to 39C earlier this afternoon.

The extreme heat is fuelled by climate change, which is making every heatwave more intense, frequent and likely, scientists warn.

The new high for daytime temperatures came after the UK experienced its warmest night on record on Monday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-20s.

The 40.2C recorded at Heathrow beats the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.5C, and the Met Office warned temperatures were still climbing early on Tuesday afternoon.

Here are 11 pictures from Leeds city centre today amidst the heatwave.

