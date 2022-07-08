Temperatures could hit as high as 26 °C this weekend with weather set to be perfect for enjoying those few days off.
Here's the official Met Office weather forecast for Leeds this weekend.
Friday:
A cloudier day than Thursday, Friday is expected to be sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.
Saturday:
Warmer than Friday, Saturday should see plenty of sunshine in the morning with some light cloud cover in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 23 °C.
Sunday:
Some light cloud and sunny spells are expected on Sunday morning before changing to clear blue skies and glorious sunshine by mid afternoon. Maximum temperature 24 °C.
Monday:
Dry with sunny spells on Monday but feeling increasingly warm. Cloud expected by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 26 °C.