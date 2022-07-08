Leeds weekend weather: Met Office forecast with sunshine and scorching temperatures expected

Leeds is preparing for another weekend of glorious sunshine as the warm temperatures look set to continue.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 8th July 2022, 4:45 am

Temperatures could hit as high as 26 °C this weekend with weather set to be perfect for enjoying those few days off.

Here's the official Met Office weather forecast for Leeds this weekend.

Friday:

A cloudier day than Thursday, Friday is expected to be sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by evening. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Saturday:

Warmer than Friday, Saturday should see plenty of sunshine in the morning with some light cloud cover in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Sunday:

Some light cloud and sunny spells are expected on Sunday morning before changing to clear blue skies and glorious sunshine by mid afternoon. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Monday:

Dry with sunny spells on Monday but feeling increasingly warm. Cloud expected by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

