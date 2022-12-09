Leeds weather: Will it snow in Leeds today? Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues ice warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in parts of Leeds – with disruption expected.
Temperatures have plummeted this week, dropping to as low as -4C overnight. And the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a severe cold weather alert for England.
The level three, or amber, cold weather alert was issued on Monday morning and warns of severe conditions in England until 9am on Monday, December 12. The alert requires social and healthcare services to take action to protect high-risk groups.
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place today for parts of east Leeds. The Met Office warns of disruption is likely due to icy surfaces – with the risk of slips and falls on icy surfaces and icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
There is no snow forecast in Leeds today, with a dry and bright morning turning partly cloudy by sunset. Here is the full Met Office forecast for Leeds on Friday December 9.
12pm – sunny day – 1C
1pm – sunny intervals – 2C
2pm – sunny intervals – 3C
3pm – cloudy – 2C
4pm – clear night – 2C
5pm – clear night – 1C
6pm – clear night – 0C
7pm – clear night – 0C
8pm – clear night – 0C
9pm – partly cloudy (night) – 0C
10pm – partly cloudy (night) – 0C
11pm – partly cloudy (night) – 0C