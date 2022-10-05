Leeds weather: When it will stop raining on Wednesday as heavy downpours expected and yellow warning issued by the Met Office
It’s set to be a miserable day in Leeds on Wednesday, with continuous heavy rain not expected to ease off until later this evening.
The heavy rain has been persistent all morning today (Wednesday) and is not expected to ease off until midday, when a lighter period will last for roughly one hour.
At 1pm the Met Office predicts that it will become somewhat brighter but that heavier rain will begin to fall again.
There is then a dry period for about an hour from 2pm but then the heavy showers will begin from 3pm and last – with varying levels of force – until around 9pm.
While it will be dry from 9pm onwards, there are strong winds of over 30mph expected from around this time.
Read More
It comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for areas to the west and north of Leeds, including Preston, Hawes and Newcastle.
The Met Office says that there is “a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris” and that buildings could be damaged by the gales.
The weather could also affect journey times and power cuts could occur.
In its summary of the weather in Yorkshire on Wednesday, the Met Office says: “A widely wet and windy morning. Cloud and rain, locally heavy at times, will clear from the west, eventually giving way to a brighter afternoon with sunny spells and scattered sharp showers. Strong and gusty winds. Maximum temperature 17 °C.”