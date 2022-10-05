Heavy rain is expected in Leeds throughout Wednesday

The heavy rain has been persistent all morning today (Wednesday) and is not expected to ease off until midday, when a lighter period will last for roughly one hour.

At 1pm the Met Office predicts that it will become somewhat brighter but that heavier rain will begin to fall again.

There is then a dry period for about an hour from 2pm but then the heavy showers will begin from 3pm and last – with varying levels of force – until around 9pm.

While it will be dry from 9pm onwards, there are strong winds of over 30mph expected from around this time.

It comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for areas to the west and north of Leeds, including Preston, Hawes and Newcastle.

The Met Office says that there is “a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris” and that buildings could be damaged by the gales.

The weather could also affect journey times and power cuts could occur.

