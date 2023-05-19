Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: When it will be warmest in city as heatwave and sunshine forecast

A mini heatwave is set to hit the city in the coming weeks, as Leeds is predicted to see plenty more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 19th May 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

In early April forecasters predicted a “soft heatwave” over the course of April and May with predicted temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees and the remainder of May is expected to follow this same pattern with highs of 19 degrees.

However, although temperatures are to remain high, temperatures are currently predicted to be nowhere near the temperatures which were recorded last year during an extreme heat period.

Today (Friday), Met Office temperatures are expected to remain at a mild 16-17 °C with patches of rain expected throughout the day but that light rain is expected to clear up as we look towards the weekend and next week.

The remainder of May is expected to follow this same pattern with highs of 19 degrees. Picture: Simon HulmeThe remainder of May is expected to follow this same pattern with highs of 19 degrees. Picture: Simon Hulme
Friday: Patchy rain through the morning, showers in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Saturday: Low cloud will burn away through the morning, giving a dry and sunny day. Warm for many in the sun, although coastlines feeling cooler in an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Sunday: Expected to remain dry and sunny throughout with patches of cloud towards late afternoon. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Monday: To remain mostly sunny with the odd patches of cloud. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tuesday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, one or two brief showers possible. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Wednesday: Sunny with patches of cloud expected around lunchtime. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Thursday: The low cloud will burn away through the morning, giving way for another dry and sunny day. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

