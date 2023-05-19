In early April forecasters predicted a “soft heatwave” over the course of April and May with predicted temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees and the remainder of May is expected to follow this same pattern with highs of 19 degrees.

However, although temperatures are to remain high, temperatures are currently predicted to be nowhere near the temperatures which were recorded last year during an extreme heat period.

Today (Friday), Met Office temperatures are expected to remain at a mild 16-17 °C with patches of rain expected throughout the day but that light rain is expected to clear up as we look towards the weekend and next week.

The remainder of May is expected to follow this same pattern with highs of 19 degrees. Picture: Simon Hulme

Friday: Patchy rain through the morning, showers in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Saturday: Low cloud will burn away through the morning, giving a dry and sunny day. Warm for many in the sun, although coastlines feeling cooler in an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Sunday: Expected to remain dry and sunny throughout with patches of cloud towards late afternoon. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Monday: To remain mostly sunny with the odd patches of cloud. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tuesday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, one or two brief showers possible. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Wednesday: Sunny with patches of cloud expected around lunchtime. Maximum temperature 19 °C.