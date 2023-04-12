Leeds is set to experience a ‘soft heatwave’ next week as forecasters predict temperatures could reach up to 18 degrees. According to forecasters, the remainder of April and May could bring above average temperatures, with large parts of the UK expected to reach the mid 20s.

However, although temperatures are set to jump from what has been mild weather this year at best, it is currently predicted to be nowhere near the temperatures which were recorded last year during an extreme heat period. In Leeds temperatures are set to reach 16 degrees on Sunday (April 16) and up to 18 degrees on Monday (April 17).

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, told the Daily Express there’s a real possibility of temperatures hitting mid-20s from April 15. He said: "We do get heatwaves in April, it does happen.

“It’ll be a soft heatwave for the second half of April, it could get somewhere in the mid-20s pushing to May, in that general direction. I can’t be overly detailed at the moment, but the signs are there for this kind of change - it’s when you see the charts going in that direction."

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast this weekend looks ‘largely dry and fine, feeling warmer with some decent sunny spells’.

Meanwhile, between April 26 and May 10, the Met Office said there is a greater chance of a settled weather condition which maintains the likelihood of clearer and drier conditions, with temperatures trending above average more likely than below.

Leeds 7-day weather forecast

Today (April 12)

The Met Office says there was a chilly start to the day with strong winds and occasional showers in the west. Showers will become more frequent during the afternoon, banding together to give more widespread rain with a risk of hail. Winds easing later on. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Scattered showers are set to continue through the evening and overnight with light winds and isolated grass frosts. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Thursday (April 13)

Another wet and windy day with frequent blustery showers is predicted. Showers could turn wintry over high ground with a possibility of hail and thunder. Winds and showers ease off into the evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Friday to Sunday (April 14 & 15)

Light winds and a dry start on Friday, with showers through the afternoon. The weekend looks largely dry and fine, feeling warmer with some decent sunny spells. Maximum temperature 18°C

Monday April 17 to Wednesday April 26

The Met Office long range forecast predicts patchy cloud on Monday, mainly in the west and north, with the odd light shower and drizzle possible. However, most places most likely will remain dry with some bright and sunny spells.

Stronger winds predicted in the far northwest but further into the week a ridge of high pressure will likely develop resulting in fine and dry conditions for many, with sunny spells, especially to the lee of high ground.

