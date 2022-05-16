It says scattered thunderstorms will develop on Monday afternoon, bringing some disruption to travel in places.

Which parts of the country will be affected?

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Leeds, with thundery showers forecast. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

According to the Met Office, thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Wales and the Midlands during Monday afternoon before moving northwards into northern England and develop over Northern Ireland.

These are likely to bring some heavy rain to places, with 20mm of rain possible in 1-2 hours but also the risk of hail and thunder. The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening.

The weather warning covers the whole of West Yorkshire, including Leeds.

What level of disruption should be expected?

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The Met Office says delays to train services are possible, while some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

There is also a chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.

When will the storms begin in Leeds?

The Met Office forecast suggests the storms will hit Leeds around around 4pm.

Here's the latest hour by hour breakdown for the rest of the day:

1pm - Overcast, 13C.

2pm - Cloudy, 14C.

3pm - Cloudy, 15C.

4pm - Thundery showers, 17C.

5pm - Thundery showers, 17C.

6pm - Cloudy, 18C.

7pm - Thunder, 18C.

8pm - Cloudy, 17C.

9pm - Cloudy, 17C.

10pm - Cloudy, 15C.