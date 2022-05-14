In recent months, people have been able to kick back and relax during the May Day Bank Holiday Weekend and the Easter Bank Holidays - but now it's time to prepare for the long-awaited Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Many people here in Leeds and across the rest of the country are hoping for warm weather so that they can make the most of the planned street parties, including free celebrations in city centre locations including Greek Street and Call Lane.

Here is everything you need to know about the current weather forecast for Leeds during the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gamble Hill Residents Association hosted a street party in Leeds back in 2012 to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Pictured from left are Maddie Hawkins, Violet Bell, Robbie Allen and Bailey Rossiter. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary since her inaugural coronation in 1952. It is the first time any British Monarch has ever reached this milestone.

The Platinum Jubilee will result in two days of public holidays to allow Britons to celebrate the milestone. This special four-day weekend will begin on Thursday June 2 and end on Sunday June 5.

What is the outlook for the bank holiday weekend?

Everyone in Leeds is surely dreaming about sitting out in the street and celebrating such a momentous occasion, with family and friends.

Especially after the last few years, a sun-soaked Jubilee Weekend is what we’re all hoping for, but will it be the case?

The weather has improved somewhat in recent weeks and we saw temperatures in some parts of the UK topping those of Ibiza last month.

According to the weather experts at AccuWeather, the Jubilee Weekend in Leeds will start out quite dull with a couple of showers, which will quickly change to cloudy starts and dry conditions with some much-needed sunshine.

Here is the AccuWeather daily weather forecast for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in Leeds:

Thursday June 2 - Dull and dreary with couple of showers, 17C

Friday June 3 - Cloudy start, sunshine will return, dry, 16

Saturday June 4 - Sunny and pleasant throughout the day, dry,17C

Sunday June 5 - Plenty of sunshine throughout the day, dry, 17C

What is the Met Office’s long range weather forecast for the UK?

The Met Office predicts in their long range forecast that in the week leading up to the bank holiday we can expect more settled patterns, and overall drier conditions for the end of the month.

This will generally lead to fine and dry weather across parts of the UK, but some showers or longer spells of rain are still possible in places.

Temperatures will probably be warm or very warm at first but may become nearer to average though mid-June, with some warm spells remaining possible.

When will there be heatwaves?

The forecast for the Jubilee weekend in Leeds will be warm, pleasant and mostly dry. However, there were reports earlier this month from the Met Office, saying the UK is set for the hottest Summer ever - with at least four heatwaves predicted.