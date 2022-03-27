Leeds weather: Warm Sunday expected but change on the way - Met Office

Most areas will have fine, dry and warm weather this weekend, but there are some signals that there may be more unsettled weather on the way from the middle of next week.

Much of the weekend will see a continuation of the dry, settled weather that many have seen over in recent days, with some long spells of sunshine, the Met Office said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday is expected to be clear and warm in Leeds - however change is on the way according to the Met Office.

However, although Monday will still see a good deal of dry and fine weather, increasing cloud will hinder high temperatures, with the west holding onto the warmest of the weather through the day.

By Tuesday a cold air mass will attempt to push into the north of the UK and slowly sink southwards, although the exact way this occurs is still very uncertain.

We are likely to see a change to a more unsettled and cooler weather picture from the middle of next week, the Met Office said.

Showers will be possible for much of the UK, although most frequent in the north and east, some of which are likely to be wintry in nature.

Nighttime temperatures in the north could sink to –3C in isolated rural areas.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Although the UK has had a good deal of fine and settled March weather in recent days, a change is on the way from the middle of next week with colder air spreading down from the north and the increasing likelihood of rain for most areas.

"On the hills in the north, there’s a chance of this falling as snow, although we’ll gain more certainty on that in the coming days.

“With the influence of some unsettled weather, we’ll be seeing a marked drop in temperatures for most with colder air arriving from the north. This will see maximum temperatures drop into single figures for many areas, and below freezing overnight.”