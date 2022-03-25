New update on future of The Bankhouse Inn Pudsey as listing removed from website
A new update regarding the future of the popular Pudsey pub Bankhouse Inn has been provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post after its listing was taken down from online.
The Bankhouse is a traditional stone built pub located in the village of Pudsey - known for incredible views across the valley.
However, the pub - described as having a "real sense of character" has now been closed for more than a year,
Star Pubs recently revealed plans for a £224,000 investment to reopen the "once celebrated establishment", as reported in the YEP.The pub is split into two trading areas - a main bar and dining room.
It also boasts a beautiful beer garden that offers customers views of the surrounding countryside
The listing for the pub on the Star Pubs website appears to have been removed.
Now, a spokesperson has told the YEP there has been "interest" in The Bankhouse Inn - amid residents' hopes it may soon reopen.
In a statement provided, the spokesperson said: "We have had interest in The Bankhouse Inn but nothing as yet is confirmed.
"We hope that a new licensee will take it on in the near future so that we can proceed with our plans to invest in the pub."
The pub is well known for its beer garden, offering customers scenic views of the surrounding countryside.
"Our investment will further add to the appeal of this space - this will include new bench style seating and oak pole lighting", the listing stated when live.
"Twinkly festoon lighting will be hung over the seating area and in the surrounding trees.
"These additions will create a truly magical space in the warmer summer evenings.
"We will also create new signage for the pub.
"The windows and doors will be repainted and the existing flags and concrete pads will be cleaned."
