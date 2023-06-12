Forecasters warn that flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while some communities might become cut off if roads flood.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life, the Met Office warning adds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and torrential rain on Monday

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Monday, according to the Met Office.

When thunderstorms are forecast in Leeds today

Noon – sunny – 27C

1pm – thunder shower – 28C

2pm – sunny – 29C

3pm – sunny – 28C

4pm – sunny – 28C

5pm – sunny intervals – 28C

6pm – thunder shower – 28C

7pm – cloudy – 26C

8pm – cloudy – 25C

9pm – sunny intervals – 23C

10pm – partly cloudy (night) – 22C