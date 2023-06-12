Leeds weather: The exact time thunderstorms are forecast today during heatwave as Met Office issues warning
The heatwave brought temperatures of up to 29C this weekend, with scorching heat forecast again today (Monday) and fine weather expected throughout the week. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and torrential rain across Yorkshire and the Humber, including in Leeds.
Forecasters warn that flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while some communities might become cut off if roads flood.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life, the Met Office warning adds.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Monday, according to the Met Office.
When thunderstorms are forecast in Leeds today
Noon – sunny – 27C
1pm – thunder shower – 28C
2pm – sunny – 29C
3pm – sunny – 28C
4pm – sunny – 28C
5pm – sunny intervals – 28C
6pm – thunder shower – 28C
7pm – cloudy – 26C
8pm – cloudy – 25C
9pm – sunny intervals – 23C
10pm – partly cloudy (night) – 22C
11pm – partly cloudy (night) – 20C