Leeds heatwave: 17 photos from the city centre today as Leeds basks in 27C sunshine
The heatwave is set to continue into next week, with sunshine and temperatures above 24C forecast until Friday.
Along with the soaring temperatures, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across large parts of the UK including Leeds. The warning says that whilst most areas will remain dry, there are risks of heavy rain and thunderstorms in some places in the afternoon.
While the warning is in place for Sunday, the current forecast shows another warm and day in Leeds with sunny intervals – and temperatures reaching as high as 29C. Here are 17 pictures from Leeds city centre in the sunshine today.