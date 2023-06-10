Temperatures reached up to 27C in Leeds today as the city basked in sunshine.

The heatwave is set to continue into next week, with sunshine and temperatures above 24C forecast until Friday.

Along with the soaring temperatures, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across large parts of the UK including Leeds. The warning says that whilst most areas will remain dry, there are risks of heavy rain and thunderstorms in some places in the afternoon.

While the warning is in place for Sunday, the current forecast shows another warm and day in Leeds with sunny intervals – and temperatures reaching as high as 29C. Here are 17 pictures from Leeds city centre in the sunshine today.

1 . Leeds basks in 27C heat Here are 17 pictures as people soaked up the sunshine in the city centre Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Leeds heatwave Leeds is enjoying a scorcher this weekend as temperatures reached 27C Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Leeds heatwave Temperatures are set to climb to 29C on Sunday Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Leeds heatwave The UK Health Security Agency has extended the warm weather alert until next week Photo: National World Photo Sales