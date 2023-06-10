Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds heatwave: 17 photos from the city centre today as Leeds basks in 27C sunshine

Temperatures reached up to 27C in Leeds today as the city basked in sunshine.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

The heatwave is set to continue into next week, with sunshine and temperatures above 24C forecast until Friday.

Along with the soaring temperatures, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across large parts of the UK including Leeds. The warning says that whilst most areas will remain dry, there are risks of heavy rain and thunderstorms in some places in the afternoon.

While the warning is in place for Sunday, the current forecast shows another warm and day in Leeds with sunny intervals – and temperatures reaching as high as 29C. Here are 17 pictures from Leeds city centre in the sunshine today.

Here are 17 pictures as people soaked up the sunshine in the city centre

1. Leeds basks in 27C heat

Here are 17 pictures as people soaked up the sunshine in the city centre Photo: National World

Leeds is enjoying a scorcher this weekend as temperatures reached 27C

2. Leeds heatwave

Leeds is enjoying a scorcher this weekend as temperatures reached 27C Photo: National World

Temperatures are set to climb to 29C on Sunday

3. Leeds heatwave

Temperatures are set to climb to 29C on Sunday Photo: National World

The UK Health Security Agency has extended the warm weather alert until next week

4. Leeds heatwave

The UK Health Security Agency has extended the warm weather alert until next week Photo: National World

